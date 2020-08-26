Vulgar Display of Power
Want to run four amplifier models, stereo reverbs, and a plethora of other effects simultaneously? Quad Cortex won’t even break a sweat.
Neural Capture
Capture, share and download your favorite rigs’ sounds. Equipped with our unique biomimetic AI technology, Quad Cortex can learn and replicate the sonic characteristics of any physical amplifier, overdrive, and cabinet with unprecedented accuracy.
Unlike any other, our sophisticated neural network algorithm perceives sound akin to human perception, making it the most natural-sounding capture solution on the planet.
We are collaborating with some of the best producers and sound designers to provide an ever-growing collection of free rig captures in addition to our full-circuit models.
As good as it gets
An ever-expanding collection of guitar and bass algorithms
Unparalleled Intuitiveness & Flexibility
Switching Modes
Unbelievably Compact
Dimensions
29 x 19 x 4.9cm
Weight
1.95KG / 4.2lbs
15” MacBook Pro®
Components
Tech Specs
7” display with multi-touch sensors
An ever-growing collection of hyper-realistic virtual devices
Neural Capture ™
Proprietary stainless steel stomp+rotary actuators
4x SHARC+ and 2x ARM Cortex-A5 running at 500MHz each
WiFi module for wireless preset sharing, cloud backups, over-the-air firmware updates, and more!
Anodized aluminum unibody
Use Quad Cortex as a high-fidelity interface, with Cirrus Logic codecs and an ultra-low-latency USB audio transmission.
In the interest of continuous improvement, specifications are subject to change without notice.
Cortex Cloud
Discover Users, Presets, and Neural Captures via the Cortex Mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
Linking your Neural DSP account to your Quad Cortex allows you to create backups, share content, and download items from other users. It also unlocks the Impulse Response Library, where you can transfer IRs to your Quad Cortex and manage the IRs stored on your account.