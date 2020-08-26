Quad Cortex

The most powerful floor modeler on the planet

Quad Cortex Overview

“People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware.”

—Alan Kay

Vulgar Display of Power

Quad Cortex is the most powerful floor modeler on the planet. With a total of 6 cores (4x SHARC+ and 2x ARM Cortex-A5 running at 500MHz each), this ludicrous amount of processing capacity provides limitless sound design possibilities.
power

Want to run four amplifier models, stereo reverbs, and a plethora of other effects simultaneously? Quad Cortex won’t even break a sweat.

Neural Capture

Neural Capture

Capture, share and download your favorite rigs’ sounds. Equipped with our unique biomimetic AI technology, Quad Cortex can learn and replicate the sonic characteristics of any physical amplifier, overdrive, and cabinet with unprecedented accuracy.

Unlike any other, our sophisticated neural network algorithm perceives sound akin to human perception, making it the most natural-sounding capture solution on the planet.

We are collaborating with some of the best producers and sound designers to provide an ever-growing collection of free rig captures in addition to our full-circuit models.

As good as it gets

Quad Cortex packs a vast amount of state-of-the-art emulations of your favorite gear with unprecedented accuracy and unbelievably natural dynamic response.
Quad Cortex Modeling

An ever-expanding collection of guitar and bass algorithms

Quad Cortex Modeling50+ Amps
Quad Cortex Modeling70+ Effects
Quad Cortex Modeling1000+ IRs
With over 1000 perfectly captured impulse responses, Quad Cortex ships with one of the most extensive IR collections on the planet – and it is the only of its kind equipped with virtual microphones that can be positioned around the speaker like in a real studio. Third-party IRs are extremely easy to load.

Unparalleled Intuitiveness & Flexibility

We figured out a better way to do modelers.
With its massive 7” multi-touch display, Quad Cortex is unbelievably easy to use. Effortlessly create even the most complex signal paths.

Switching Modes

Switching modes couldn’t be easier, providing easy access to features and switch customization.
Assign and activate any block in a rig to a footswitch like you would with an analog pedalboard.

Unbelievably Compact

Using advanced mechanical design and manufacturing techniques, we managed to not only build the most powerful floor modeler/multi-effects processor on the planet, we also managed to pack it all in an extremely compact format.
Unbelievably Compact

Dimensions

29 x 19 x 4.9cm

Weight

1.95KG / 4.2lbs

Components

Quad Cortex comes in a gorgeous anodized aluminum unibody, with laser engraved graphics that never fade. Our multi-touch display is armored with a 1.8mm chemically strengthened Corning® protective glass.

Tech Specs

7” display with multi-touch sensors

An ever-growing collection of hyper-realistic virtual devices

Quad Cortex Tech Specs

Neural Capture ™

Proprietary stainless steel stomp+rotary actuators

4x SHARC+ and 2x ARM Cortex-A5 running at 500MHz each

WiFi module for wireless preset sharing, cloud backups, over-the-air firmware updates, and more!

Quad Cortex Tech Specs

Anodized aluminum unibody

Use Quad Cortex as a high-fidelity interface, with Cirrus Logic codecs and an ultra-low-latency USB audio transmission.

1

Dual Combo Inputs: TS, TRS, and XLR, variable impedance and level controls, built-in microphone preamps, and phantom power supplies.

2

Dual effects-loops: ideal for embedding external mono, or stereo effects into your signal chain, as well as additional input/output jacks.

3

1/4” Output jacks: two mono, balanced (TRS) outputs provide pristine sound quality and optimal noise performance.

4

XLR Output jacks: two mono, balanced XLR output jacks.

5

Headphone Output: ideal for quiet practicing.

6

MIDI In, Out/Thru: receive and send MIDI messages to automate switching and control of every parameter in Quad Cortex, as well as controlling other units.

7

Dual Expression Inputs: connect up to two expression pedals. They can be assigned to control wahs, volume, as well as pitch-shifting algorithms.

8

USB: Ultra-low latency audio transmission, firmware updates, MIDI, and more.

9

11 stainless steel stomp+rotary actuators allow for switching and rotational control (just like the footswitches and knobs you are used to, but unbreakable). All audio connectors are Neutrik®

In the interest of continuous improvement, specifications are subject to change without notice.

Cortex Cloud

Cortex Cloud

Discover Users, Presets, and Neural Captures via the Cortex Mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Linking your Neural DSP account to your Quad Cortex allows you to create backups, share content, and download items from other users. It also unlocks the Impulse Response Library, where you can transfer IRs to your Quad Cortex and manage the IRs stored on your account.

